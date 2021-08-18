'Holy dementia Batman': Hannity's Trump interview reminds viewers why they are 'so happy he's not president'

Over the past several months, former President Donald Trump hasn't been seen much on television. He's pushed out a lot of press statements, he's called into several shows, he's spoken to a few conferences and done a few rallies, but he's largely stayed away from the Fox News interviews he once loved.
Speaking to Fox host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Trump patted himself on the back for the work he did in Afghanistan and attacked President Joe Biden on the work he's done since taking office.
Among the many statements viewers found bizarre included Trump's urging to get vaccinated and wear masks, but only if you want to. Trump also bragged that he told the military that they needed to "blow up the forts" in Afghanistan upon leaving the country.
There were a lot of opinions about the interview you can see below:
Going around the dial, I see Hannity has the former guy on. I am happy to report (will spare you the visual) that he looks like shit.— Barbara Malmet (@Barbara Malmet) 1629251177.0
Do you think Hannity knows how bad this sounds? https://t.co/Z6ai7B8nCe— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸) 1629251406.0
Former President Donald Trump on masks and coronavirus: “Wear your mask if you want, but you have to have your fre… https://t.co/sVM575aHT3— Jamie Johnson (@Jamie Johnson) 1629252038.0
Hannity: You said this to who? Trump: Mullah Baradar… But I had a very strong conversation, I also had a good conve… https://t.co/N86Aqa4sdg— Acyn (@Acyn) 1629250719.0
So, Fox’s Sean Hannity Calamity had Agolf Twitler on his trashy program tonight. Delusional insane rantings from an… https://t.co/ngxE7BvZIx— Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila) 1629253157.0
@mmpadellan Was that Hannity with Trump, I thought it was Ron Burgundy?— Pete McBride (@Pete McBride) 1629258811.0
Hannity, Mike Pence remember when?⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ "Trump bypassed Congress so he could sell 8 billion dollars worth of… https://t.co/bFSG1bbVPk— Katiejohn (@Katiejohn) 1629252398.0
@atrupar Hannity looks alarmed. Like holy dementia Batman. We shouldn’t be letting people see this guy.— texaradogirl2 (@texaradogirl2) 1629255652.0
Watching Trump on Hannity tonight reminds me of why I am so happy he is no longer president.— ellen (@ellen) 1629255661.0
@seanhannity Really? Trump gave the Taliban the keys to Afghanistan. That's why the Afghan people gave up. They kn… https://t.co/aWs0IbjUKv— Grandma's babies (@Grandma's babies) 1629255673.0