Trump gleefully points to the place he took photos with McCarthy — then dismisses new 'resign' recording

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) quickly called Donald Trump on Thursday night after the recording of him speaking to the GOP caucus was released for the world to hear.
By Friday, Trump was speaking about the call to the press from Mar-a-Lago, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“He made a call. I heard the call. I didn’t like the call,” said Trump. “But almost immediately as you know, because he came here and we took a picture right there—you know, the support was very strong."
He pointed to the spot in the room where he and McCarthy stood for the photo of the two of them when McCarthy crawled back to Trump after demanding he resign due to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I think it’s all a big compliment, frankly,” Trump said of McCarthy and other Republicans who first criticize him but then ingratiate themselves to him after. “They realized they were wrong and supported me.”