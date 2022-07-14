Hillary Clinton uses Trump’s tweets against him in ‘drily humorous’ lawsuit motion

"It's a lot, I guess if it was too much would I would have to leave, but it's more important for me to see it all the way through and to sit there and be there," he said. "Because i want to show the committee that I am there. I am not going anywhere until we, me, myself, and the American people get answers. And for people who can't be there, people who have lost their lives, who would want to be there. The least I can do is suck it up and tough it out. Yeah, it isn't easy to sit there and watch those images and those video clips of some officers getting beat. Nobody wants to relive that moment no matter how mentally strong you are. It's not easy. But I owe it to this country. I owe it to co-workers. I owe it to the officers who can't be there and to the families of those officers who lost their lives."

He went on to tell Wallace that when it comes to Stephen Ayers and the moment where he apologized, Dunn said that it was nice of him to apologize and to admit that he'd done something wrong. However, Ayers only did that after he went to trial and was found guilty of his actions.

When Dunn testified to the House Select Committee in 2021, he told them, "If a hitman is hired and he kills somebody, the hitman is jailed. But not only does the hitman go to jail, the person who hired them does. There was an attack on Jan. 6th and a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of it."

See the interview with Wallace below.