FEC officially closes investigation into Trump's hush money payments to Stormy Daniels
Gage Skidmore

The Federal Election Commission is no longer investigating whether hush money payments to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, violated election law.

"The FEC has formally dropped its case looking to Trump payments to Stephanie Clifford via Michael Cohen in 2016. The FEC Office of General Counsel had recommended further investigation," New York Times correspondent Shane Goldmacher reported Thursday.