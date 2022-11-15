Trump fails to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election subpoenaed Donald Trump to testify before their panel as the final act of their last hearing.

The committee gave Trump a month to comply, but he ignored the subpoena.

It was expected that Trump would be a no-show, but his inability to come in for the subpoena can be something mentioned as part of the grand jury investigation into Jan. 6 should he become a target.

The next step for the House would be to vote on whether to hold Trump in contempt of Congress. It would be a move that would have to happen as part of the lame-duck session in the final month that the House meets.

