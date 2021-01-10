Republicans called out for ‘blame-shifting nonsense’ after begging for ‘unity’ after insurrection

Republicans in Congress on Saturday sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden, begging him to stop the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time. A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory," the Republicans argued.

The letter was signed by Representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Tom McClinton (R-CA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Chip Roy (R-TX), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Mike Gallagher (R-W).

Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the LA Times, blasted the stunt online.

"What a load of blame-shifting nonsense," he wrote.

"The R electeds focusing now on Ds impeaching Trump are avoiding a broader reckoning. If you're serious about unifying the country, debunk the lies and conspiracies that incited this deadly mob and tamp down this unhinged revanchism before there's more violence," Stokols suggested.