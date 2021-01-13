Republican ridiculed after praising the ‘peaceful transition of power’ in argument against impeachment
Republican Tom Cole of Oklahoma. (Screengrab.)

The House of Representatives on Wednesday began the process of impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time.

Before the debate on impeachment, there was first a debate on a rule to govern the floor proceedings on impeachment.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) led GOP opposition to the rule as the ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee.

Cole attempted to argue against impeachment to "celebrate the peaceful transition of power." Cole's comments came after he voted to overturn the results of the election following the failed coup.



Here's some of what people were saying about Cole's argument: