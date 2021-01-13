Republican ridiculed after praising the ‘peaceful transition of power’ in argument against impeachment

Republican Tom Cole of Oklahoma. (Screengrab.)
The House of Representatives on Wednesday began the process of impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time.
Before the debate on impeachment, there was first a debate on a rule to govern the floor proceedings on impeachment.
Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) led GOP opposition to the rule as the ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee.
Cole attempted to argue against impeachment to "celebrate the peaceful transition of power." Cole's comments came after he voted to overturn the results of the election following the failed coup.
Democrats are "rushing to judgment, in my opinion, and bringing up impeachment after failing to follow any meaningf… https://t.co/tKcKLfbZ3c— PBS NewsHour (@PBS NewsHour)1610554038.0
Here's some of what people were saying about Cole's argument:
Our "days since a peaceful transition of power" sign got reset to zero last week and people just need to deal with… https://t.co/l5vkl75swA— Dave Weigel (@Dave Weigel)1610552049.0
Cole literally had to walk past sleeping National Guard in the hallways to give this speech https://t.co/5REJ5Zv8G2— Brian says Black, Trans Lives Matter (@Brian says Black, Trans Lives Matter)1610553292.0
Tom Cole is asking the House to “celebrate the peaceful transition of power” and vote not to impeach—AFTER he voted… https://t.co/YdzYb6yMch— Sybill “ByeDon” Trelawney (@Sybill “ByeDon” Trelawney)1610551964.0
So @TomColeOK04 wants to celebrate a peaceful transition of power. A week after Trump incited an attack on the coun… https://t.co/YYLV0ewA5G— Mo Gaffney 😷 (@Mo Gaffney 😷)1610552053.0
Rep. Tom Cole is acting like a guy who doesn’t need any donors or corporate backing. Vladimir’s payroll or nah?— Kim Sherrell (@Kim Sherrell)1610551993.0
I just love how the very same @GOP House members who voted to block the electoral certifications on January 6th are… https://t.co/C7GT0FpxWm— #IVoted-Biden/Harris2020 (@#IVoted-Biden/Harris2020)1610551990.0
Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma believes a 2nd impeachment will be traumatic for our nation. I guess a failed coup attem… https://t.co/XQt6vqDkFm— Scott Huffman (@Scott Huffman)1610551948.0
Last week Rep Tom Cole pushed conspiracy theories and supported the lies now he wants to “celebrate the peaceful tr… https://t.co/a4Z9b9sYo2— ellie pinkham (@ellie pinkham)1610552627.0
How can you call for a peaceful transition of power, when the President already sent a mob to violently prevent a p… https://t.co/6Tq3Mh3Nib— Duncan Roberts (@Duncan Roberts)1610552402.0
I don’t think it’s properly sunk in for GOP members saying we should just focus on the “peaceful transition of powe… https://t.co/wkXs7j6FL9— Ned Ehrbar (@Ned Ehrbar)1610552476.0
@JoyceWhiteVance Tom Cole telling us we should celebrate the peaceful transition of power after he voted AGAINST ce… https://t.co/tB1iBjMTQI— Sybill “ByeDon” Trelawney (@Sybill “ByeDon” Trelawney)1610552167.0
Briefly checked in on the Impeachment hearing, only to find this nonsense: "Let us look forward, not back. Let u… https://t.co/qrMWjhP0ip— Chasing Geekdom (@Chasing Geekdom)1610552116.0
Can we stop saying “peaceful transition of power.” That ship sailed on January 6th— Clark R. Burton (@Clark R. Burton)1610552249.0
Love The Peaceful Transition of Power ™ https://t.co/NE1thQYRvl— Matthew Eide, GM & CC OSRB (@Matthew Eide, GM & CC OSRB)1610552543.0
For the Republicans who want impeachment to stop because "national healing" is required for a "peaceful transition… https://t.co/vntJpcY1la— Steven B. (@Steven B.)1610552629.0