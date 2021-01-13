‘Justice must prevail’: Pelosi charges Trump ‘is a clear and present danger to the nation’
Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Screengrab)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was the first member of Congress to argue in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time as impeachment was debated on Wednesday.

"We know that we faced enemies of the Constitution, we know we experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people's Capitol and attempted to overturn the duly recorded will of the American people," Pelosi said. "And we know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

Pelosi also had harsh words for Trump's supporters who took part in the attack.

"Those insurrectionists were not patriots, they were not part of a political base to be catered to and managed. They were domestic terrorists and justice must prevail," she said. "But they did not appear out of a vacuum, they were sent here -- sent here by the president -- with words such as a cry to 'fight like hell.' Words matter. Truth matters. Accountability matters."

Watch:


