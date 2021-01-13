Trump calls for a peaceful transition as Congress moves to impeach him a second time

This Wednesday, President Trump called for "all Americans" to help "ease tensions and calm tempers," adding that he does not endorse violence "of any kind," Fox News reports.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement to Fox News. "That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."

A senior adviser to Trump also told Fox News that Trump is "asking all Americans to join with him in ensuring that there is an orderly and peaceful transition next week. President Trump is also asking that Big Tech companies join with him in this effort."

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and surely we can all come together to deliver this important message and not continue to play partisan politics," the adviser added.

