America's oldest conservative magazine comes out in favor of censuring Trump

In an opinion piece published by The National Review this Wednesday, The Editors of the nation's oldest conservative magazine declared that there is "no doubt that Donald Trump has committed an impeachable offense."

But the editors believe that censuring Trump is the best course of action.

The op-ed stressed that President Trump "urged a crowd to march on the U.S. Capitol and pressure his vice president and Congress to abuse their authority" to overturn a free and fair election that Joe Biden clearly won.

As the mob breached the Capitol, Trump failed to forthrightly tell the rioters to stop, The Editors write, and the violence that ensued was the culmination of Trump's "ceaseless campaign of misinformation meant to delegitimize an American election."



According to The National Review, Trump will most likely be acquitted again in the U.S. Senate.

"Impeachment with a Senate acquittal is a kind of censure, raising the question of why Congress doesn't pursue a vote of censure directly. It'd be a way for Congress to act while avoiding the pitfalls of the current course. It could happen quickly. It wouldn't involve ignoring or twisting well-established processes or creating bad precedents. It could well get significant bipartisan support."



Read the full op-ed over at The National Review.





(Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that The National Review supported the impeachment of Donald Trump.)