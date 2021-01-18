Trump may be forced to let Giuliani defend him on impeachment because no one else wants to: NYT's Haberman

<p>But a man in a red MAGA hat rose to Cruz' defense, telling the rioter, "Wait no, that's a good thing! That's a good thing! He's with us, he's with us."</p><p>Although the storming of the Capitol Building delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, it didn't prevent it. The joint session of Congress later resumed, and Cruz voted to object to the electoral vote in Arizona. </p><p>The two men, in the video, can be seen continuing to look through the binder on the Senate floor, and one of them said, "There's gotta be something in here we can fucking use against these scumbags. This is a good one, him and Hawley or whatever. Hawley, Cruz."</p><p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4f5858dc9f2b2a14f2fc2a3105683cdd" id="48120"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350821247228268546"><div style="margin:1em 0">Luke Mogelson, a veteran war correspondent, followed the rioters inside the Capitol on Jan 6. and captured the clea… https://t.co/Z3NnkrrPAb</div> — philip lewis (@philip lewis)<a href="https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/statuses/1350821247228268546">1610895857.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p><p>The other man responded, "Hawley, Cruz? I think Cruz would want us to do this…. So, I think we're good."</p><p>The "Hawley" they were referring to was Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who has drawn widespread criticism for contesting Biden's electoral college victory on January 6 — and for a photo that shows him waving at the MAGA mob before he entered the Capitol Building and expressing his solidarity.<br/></p><p>The video shot by The New Yorker's Luke Mogelson also shows rioters, as they break into the Capitol Building, telling several police officers, "You're outnumbered, there's a fucking million of us out there. And we are listening to Trump, your boss."</p><p>Another one of the rioters can be seen saying, "Where's fucking Nancy Pelosi? Where the fuck is Nancy?" And another expresses his disdain for antifa, saying, "You afraid of antifa? Well, guess what? America showed up!"</p>
