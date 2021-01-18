Trump may be forced to let Giuliani defend him on impeachment because no one else wants to: NYT's Haberman

Although Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is not at the moment going to be part of his impeachment defense efforts, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman warns that could change.

In a report published on Monday, Haberman writes that Giuliani "will not be taking part in the president's defense in the Senate trial for his second impeachment," in part because many Trump advisers blame him for both of the president's impeachments.

However, Haberman writes on Twitter that this may not last long because the president is having trouble finding a competent lawyer capable of mounting a defense in the Senate.

"Here's the problem: Trump currently has no lawyers on impeachment who can carry the effort," she writes. "And he has a relationship with Giuliani. So let's see where we are in a few days."

Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus, in response to Haberman's tweet, reported that "some allies have also told Trump that he will need to take some responsibility for inciting the riot if he wants a serious lawyer to defend him, which he has indicated he doesn't want to do."