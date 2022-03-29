WATCH: Trump complains about inauguration crowd size coverage -- over five years after it happened

It's been more than five years, but former President Donald Trump still can't let go of media coverage of his first inauguration.

During an interview with the conservative Real America's Voice, Trump complained that the media was saying that his recent Georgia rally was sparsely attended, despite the fact that even right-wing commentator Erick Erickson described the crowd as "anemic."

"The cameramen are there saying, 'Sir, that rally was packed!'" Trump fumed.

Trump then complained about past coverage of his rallies where attendance was less than anticipated before finally getting around to coverage of his inauguration, where journalists accurately observed that he didn't draw as big of a crowd as former President Barack Obama drew in 2009.

"They did it with my inauguration!" he complained. "They take pictures hours and hours before the inauguration starts, and then they talk about the crowd. We had a massive crowd! And if you see the late pictures when I was speaking, but they don't show those pictures! We have such a corrupt media!"

In fact, apples-to-apples comparisons between Obama's and Trump's crowd sizes shot at the same times on inauguration day in Washington D.C. showed that Obama's crowds were significantly larger.

Watch the video below.






