Potential Trump indictment delayed at least another day as grand jury told to stay home

It will be at least another day before former President Donald Trump gets potentially indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Business Insider reports that the grand jury investigating the former president's hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels has been told not to come in on Wednesday, despite having been scheduled to meet this afternoon.

What's more, the publication writes that "it is unlikely that the grand jury will meet at all this week," thus pushing back a vote on an indictment of the former president into next week.

Trump over the weekend had told his followers that he would be indicted and arrested on Tuesday this week, although that has not come to pass.

The lack of indictments has not stopped Trump from going on angry rants against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, however, and he posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning that Bragg was for some reason not allowed to bring criminal charges against him.

"The Rogue prosecutor, who is having a hard time with the Grand Jury, especially after the powerful testimony against him by Felon Cohen’s highly respected former lawyer, is attempting to build a case that has NEVER BEEN BROUGHT BEFORE AND ACTUALLY, CAN’T BE BROUGHT," Trump wrote. "If he spent this time, effort, and money on fighting VIOLENT CRIME, which is destroying NYC, our once beautiful and safe Manhattan, which has become an absolute HELLHOLE, would be a much better place to live!"