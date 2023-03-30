'The American people will not tolerate this injustice’: Kevin McCarthy says he has Trump's back after former president is indicted

Shortly after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said he has the former president’s back.



McCarthy in a statement he posted on Twitter alleged that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.”

McCarthy promised to hold Bragg “and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

“As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump,” McCarthy’s statement said.

“The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

RELATED: 'About damn time': Trump indictment fires up politicians

CNN’s Manu Raju noted that the Speaker is calling for Congress to compel Bragg’s testimony despite the charges or evidence in the case against Trump haven’t yet been revealed.

“Nobody has seen the charges or evidence yet, but House Republicans indicating they plan to press ahead to press Bragg to testify on Hill and turn over documents,” Raju tweeted.