Cameras in court would prevent Trump from 'misleading the public': analysts

Maggie Haberman, New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst believes cameras in the courtroom will prevent former President Donald Trump from convincing his fans his indictment and potential conviction is "fake news," Mediaite reports.

During a recent appearance on CNN, the NYT best-selling author shared her thoughts around that "allowing cameras in the courtroom at Trump's arraignment and trial" would likely keep the former president from "misleading the public about the proceedings."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Haberman, "What do you think? I mean, if there is a camera, in the room? That's a remarkable moment in and of itself. But it could be important to actually get a clear view of what happened inside that courtroom."

Haberman replied, "Absolutely. And there is a compelling public interest argument to make. It is absolutely true that New York is really regressive, in terms of cameras in the courtroom. I do expect there’ll be an argument made. I’m not sure what the ruling will be on that."

She continued, "But it's interesting. I was thinking, as you were asking that question, there, one of the things we saw over and over, both with Michael Cohen, in terms of Trump, and then other people, in the White House? People have a habit of taping Donald Trump. And they have a habit of taping Donald Trump, because he spins his own reality, and will contradict whatever people say about him."

Haberman emphasized, "A camera would be pretty vital, in terms of people understanding what happened, and not being told that something, it's fake news. And in an era, where Trump is saying that all of these reports are not true? I think there is a compelling argument for it. I am skeptical that it will happen."

The analyst adds although judges tend to be against cameras in the courtroom, she believes "there is going to be a compelling argument made."