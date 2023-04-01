Trump experiencing mood swings as ponders being handcuffed in Manhattan: journalist

During an appearance on MSNBC's 'The Alex Witt Show. the Guardian's Hugo Lowell claimed Donald Trump has been going through mood swings at the prospect of his indictment and now he is vacillating over being handcuffed when he appears at his arraignment in Manhattan next week.



"I know a couple of weeks ago, you reported that Trump wanted to be handcuffed, wanted to make a spectacle of his arrest," host Witt prompted. "Now that his arraignment is imminent, does he still want t be handcuffed in public? What are you hearing on that?"

"Yeah, it's difficult to get a sense of what Trump feels at this moment," the reporter replied. "You know, his mood has fluctuated in recent weeks -- he's gone from real anger towards the fact that he was going to get indicted, to this resignation that if he was going to get indicted then, you know, might as well come to New York and he wanted to be handcuffed."

"And he was very specific to aides about, you know, he wanted his hands behind his back and so he could project this sharp defiance--,'" he continued with Witt interrupting, "Hang on a second. Wait, wait he wanted his hands behind his back? We don't even see that anymore, don't we see people with the hands cuffed in front? So, he wanted to take the extra dramatic step to show himself, like, 'oh, you know,' ... that's strange."

ALSO IN TH NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Manhattan protest plans undercut by fellow lawmaker: 'Not to be taken seriously'

"No, he was very specific in that instruction and I think it kind of took his aides by the surprise," Lowell replied. "They did not anticipate this level of insistence from Trump. Certainly when he then said, you know, 'I don't care if it's a security concern, I want to be a martyr,' I think that solidified in that moment what Trump wanted. But when the indictment actually came down, his response was much more muted and, I think, it's one thing to be talking about a potential indictment, but once you actually get hit with an indictment it is a completely different story."

Watch below or at the link: