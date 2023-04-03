Trump is about to fly to New York City: Here's what to expect over the next 24 hours

Former President Donald Trump is expected to leave Florida for New York City Monday to face arrest and arraignment in the Stormy Daniels hush payment case — here's a timeline for what to expect.

Trump's departure from Florida

First, the former president will depart his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and fly to New York City to be processed. According to Trump, who posted the details on his Truth Social platform, he will depart at noon Eastern Time.

A live feed is set to be broadcast of that departure atThe Independent.

He is expected to spend the night at his residence in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Arrival and arrest

A report from the BBC indicated that Trump will be booked in Manhattan, with Reuters reporting he will appear in court for arraignment at 2:15 pm. "Mr. Trump's legal team have said he will not be handcuffed and the court may agree to grant him a private entrance to the court, instead of the more typical 'perp walk' in front of the assembled media," reported Anthony Zurcher.

"Once inside, however, Mr. Trump will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken like all defendants in criminal cases. He will also be read his 'Miranda' rights, reminding him of his constitutionally-protected right to a lawyer and to decline to talk to police. Throughout the booking process, he will be accompanied by Secret Service agents."

According to the report, after this, Trump will sit in a holding cell until being taken to court to enter his plea before a judge — which will be open to the public, but will not by default allow cameras unless the court accepts requests that have been made by media organizations.

There are expected to be many protests on the streets on New York City, both from Trump supporters and opponents. Virtually the whole of the NYPD has been put on notice, and core streets around the downtown courthouse are to be closed.

What happens after that?

Reuters reports he will fly back to Florida and give a speech from Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 pm.

In preparation for potential unrest, police are reportedly barricading both Trump Tower and the Manhattan courthouse.