Trump's new lawyer signals plans to throw former Trump attorneys under the bus

One of the newest members of Donald Trump’s legal team on Tuesday suggested the former president’s new legal strategy will be to throw his former attorneys under the bus.

Shortly after Trump was charged with four counts in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election on Tuesday, attorney John Lauro in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier indicated John Eastman was responsible for the former president’s actions.

“But you're missing what Professor Eastman's advice was,” Lauro told Baier.

“Professor Eastman said that the state legislatures had not opined and weighed in on the changes that had been done in those various states.”

Baier replied, “But each one of those states since that time now we're talking about two years later, has not reopened those cases. They have not, some of them have had audits but they have not reopened the 2020 election from that point of view and some of them are Republican legislatures.”

Said Lauro: “Now, what we're going have is not just a civil trial but a criminal trial for Mr. Trump exercising his right to speech. So, there may be disagreement about what happened, but the bottom line is we're now treating this as a criminal case rather than as we're doing, talking about this in the context of politics and free speech.”

Lauro said he doesn’t believe the government has a strong case against Trump.

“I would like them to try to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump believed that these allegations were false,” Lauro said.

“What did he see in real time? He saw changes in election procedure in the middle of the game, being carried out by executive level, people at the state level, election officials, but not the state legislatures had an advice of counsel, a very detailed memorandum from a constitutional expert who said, Mr. President, these states are complaining about what happened."

“You as the executive have the ability to ask Vice President Pence to pause the vote on January 6th, have these states audit and recertify and that way, we know ultimately who won the election," he added.