Leak: 34 charges against Donald Trump confirmed
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona, on Oct. 9, 2022. - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/TNS

There were unconfirmed reports from CNN last week that there would be 34 charges against Donald Trump, but Yahoo's Michael Isikoff has been able to confirm the felony counts.

One that was expected is a falsification of business records because Trump created a fake pathway where he funneled money to his attorney claiming a legal retainer when the funds were actually for the hush money payment.

"The charge of falsification of business records is normally prosecuted in New York state as a misdemeanor," the report said. "But Bragg’s office bumped up all the charges to Class E felonies — the lowest level of felonies in the New York State penal code on the grounds that the conduct was intended to conceal another underlying crime, according to the source."

That charge could result in prison time of up to four years, but that's unlikely.

A New York City Police “arrest report” detailed many of the pieces of information about Trump's felonies.

Isikoff also said that Trump would not be subjected to a mug shot, which hasn't previously been known. Previous reports by Rolling Stone confirmed that Trump wouldn't be handcuffed, which the Secret Service shot down immediately amid the security negotiations with the courthouse.

Read the full report at Yahoo News.

SmartNews Trump Indictment