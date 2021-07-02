‘Overwhelming evidence’: Impeachment counsel says prosecutors ‘have the goods’ on Trump Org

Prosecutors have the evidence to convict the Trump Organization on the 15-count indictment unsealed on Thursday attorney Daniel Goldman explained on MSNBC.
Goldman, who served as counsel for House Democrats during Trump's first impeachment trial, was interviewed by Brian Williams about the latest developments in the investigation into the former president's business practices.
"For the folks in the audience tonight who won't have the time or inclination to sit down, read and digest the indictment, what do they need to know?" Williams asked.
"This indictment outlines a 15-year scheme to effectively pay Allen Weisselberg and others off the books through very brazen and blatant means, by creating effectively separate books," Goldman replied. "Allen Weisselberg signed checks that paid for his rent, paid for his car, paid for his children's tuition — and it was all documented within the Trump Organization, because it went to his overall salary, but allowed him to avoid playing income tax, and allowed the Trump Organization to reduce the its tax requirements."
"So, from a very technical perspective, it is clear the Manhattan D.A.'s office has overwhelming evidence. They are in possession of a number of tax records and documents, including that spreadsheet," he explained. "So I think from a -- if we're going focus narrowly on the charges in this indictment, the Manhattan D.A.'s office has the goods and it appears as if it's a very strong case."
