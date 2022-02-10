Trump is 'eating his own' as GOP tries to move on and keep the focus on Biden: analysis

As the GOP tries to get the country to focus on President Joe Biden's sagging approval ratings, former President Donald Trump is still focused on settling scores from the last election cycle, according to an analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza.

According to Cillizza, when it comes to the political endorsement game, Trump is "eating his own," and is renewing his attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he "does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters. He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history."

"That's just the latest in a long series of Trump attacks on McConnell, and came just one day after the Senate GOP leader condemned the Republican National Committee's censure of Cheney and Kinzinger for serving on the January 6 House select committee. History suggests that the upcoming midterm election should be a very good one for Republicans. The president's party traditionally suffers major losses at the House level, and the evenly divided Senate could easily tip toward the GOP," Cillizza writes, adding that Trump "absolutely refuses to move on."

