Trump should face criminal charges for giving cause to an insurgency: Gen. Wesley Clark

Speaking on CNN this Friday, retired U.S. Army General Wesley Clark said that during his time in Vietnam, he studied insurgencies, and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters of President Trump "had all the earmarks of an insurgency if you stand back and look at it."

Clark went on to say that if you define the Capitol riot as a "domestic insurgency," it helps law enforcement understand how to respond, adding that people he's talked to in the Republican Party are "physically afraid" of speaking out against those who participated in and fanned the flames of the attack.

"They're threatened -- they're threatened by other legislators and they're threatened by their constituents who label them as traitors," he said.

When asked by CNN's Brianna Keilar if President Trump should face criminal charges over his alleged role in inciting the incident, Clark replied, "Absolutely."

"He's given this broad-based insurgent movement a cause ... and, he's the charismatic leader."

Watch the video below:



