Republicans 'no longer recognize democracy' — and the country may not survive: Missouri newspaper

Republican supporters of Donald Trump are endangering the country with their ongoing attempts to steal elections, according to a hard-hitting new editorial by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"In perhaps the saddest statement since Jan. 6 on the state of American democracy, Republican lawmakers across the country have been asked to say three simple words: Joe. Biden. Won. But they just can’t bring themselves to do it, even though Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and trounced him in the Electoral College toll. In other words, those GOP lawmakers refuse to recognize the will of the people. Which means they no longer recognize democracy," the newspaper explained.

Trump has announced he will commemorate the Jan. 6 insurrection with a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort as he continues his refusal to concede he lost.

"An October poll found that nearly a third of Republican respondents said violence may be necessary to put Trump back in power. Which means those Republicans no longer recognize democracy as the only correct way to install leaders and peacefully transfer power. Sales of firearms in America are skyrocketing," the newspaper noted. "These are frightening times for anyone paying attention to the trends. The storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was the starkest example of a willingness to use violence to achieve what a free election couldn’t."

The newspaper was left wondering if the country would survive the assault on democracy by Trump supporters.

"When one side comes this close to abandoning the fundamental pillars upon which this nation is founded, the question becomes more than just theoretical: Can American democracy, or America itself, survive if this radical faction doesn’t come to its senses?" the newspaper asked.

