Man photographed in Capitol on Jan. 6 in red MAGA hat pleads for leniency: 'Not a Trump supporter'

One of the Capitol breach defendants is pleading for leniency by claiming he is not a Trump supporter.

"A defendant who pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Complex has told a federal judge that one reason he should face a light punishment is because he's a 'registered Democrat' who is 'not a Trump supporter.' The defendant made those claims despite federal prosecutors previously telling the same judge that the defendant is on video 'seemingly' chanting 'Fight for Trump!' and wearing a red 'Make America Great Again' hat during the tumultuous breach," Law & Crime reported Friday evening.

Robert Reeder, 55, of Maryland, pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Reeder was identified after the Office of the State's Attorney for Harford County in Bel Air, Maryland tipped the FBI to a possible facial recognition match of a man wearing a red, "Make America Great Hat" inside the Capitol.

"Mr. Reeder is not politically active, is not and has never been a member of any right-wing or anti-government or extremist group and has, unfortunately, been publicly grouped with many others who views he abhors. Mr. Reeder is a registered Democrat, and was not a Trump supporter, although he did like the patriotic spirit that he believed that President Trump was trying to instill in Americans," defense attorney Robert C. Bonsib wrote in a sentencing memo.