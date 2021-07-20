Tommy Chong fumes over MAGA rioter's paltry jail sentence: 'I got nine months for selling bongs!'

Actor and comedian Tommy Chong expressed shock after Trump supporter Paul Alan Hodgkins only received eight months in prison for his role in the January 6th Capitol breach.

"Damn, I got 9 months for selling bongs," Chong tweeted with a face-palm emoji.

Chong also pointed to a new poll showing a third of Republicans believe Donald Trump was responsible for the January 6th insurrection.

"The erosion has begun. Bye bye lard ass! See you in an orange jumpsuit sooner than you think! Losers lose everything! All slipping away! Bye bye freedom! Bye bye golf courses! Bye bye racist con man!" Chong wrote.

The New York Daily News noted Chong's "cellmate was stock market swindler Jordan Belfort, who became known as 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' thanks to a tell-all Chong reportedly encouraged him to write. Martin Scorsese turned that book into a 2013 movie."







