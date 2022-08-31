Adversaries now know that American intel isn't secure: Former CIA officer

Former CIA officer Sue Gorden, who also served as the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, explained to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that one of the most dangerous things from Donald Trump's stolen document scandal is that foreign adversaries know that there is access to classified information simply hanging out there for their taking.

"The problem we have here is that depending on what agenda issues forth, he has had at his disposal for a long period of time information that if he used that information to advance an agenda item, it couches devastating consequence to national security," said Gordon. "But I can't think of a simpler way to say why I think that this moment is so difficult, and that's because there's no justification — and knowing who he is — and that he doesn't fully understand — but he may not decide to protect if he wanted to do something different. This is a tough situation. I am glad that we have worked so hard to recover the information, but I fear that it has been in essentially the public domain for a long time."

There is also further concern that Trump still has some of the documents. National Archives staff told the Washington Post that they are concerned Trump still has documents. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said on Twitter that the FBI should probably check other homes of Trump. The DOJ also noted in their filing on Tuesday evening that during the 14 months that the NARA and FBI were attempting to collect the documents, Trump would move them around and hide them to make it more difficult to track.



"What you're laying out is that the conduct and the recklessness with which some of the most secret classified materials and you're right, not necessarily because of what they say but because of what programs they may reveal or what methods they may reveal may be in his possession, it sounds like it is. If his agenda is served by jeopardizing those things, he will pursue it?" Wallace asked Gordan.

She answered carefully that she hopes that any former president will fully understand the responsibility they have to the United States and national security.

"I can't think of any reason why he should use it, but for a period of time, that opportunity existed if he forgot the responsibility he carries for the rest of his life to protect the information that he had access to," said Gordon. "I'll hope that he does. But the circumstance is worrisome."

See her full interview below or at this link.