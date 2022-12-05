Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official to head investigation into Trump's business practices

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is hiring a former senior justice department official who has a history of taking on Donald Trump to join the criminal investigation into the former president's business practices, The New York Times reports.
Matthew Colangelo previously led the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and will likely head the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation of Trump.
As The Times' report points out, Manhattan prosecutors are looking into whether Trump illegally inflated the value of his assets. They're also renewing their focus on a hush-money payment Trump allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged sexual encounter.
"Mr. Colangelo, 48, who also worked in the Obama administration as a senior labor department official, will join the district attorney’s office as senior counsel. In addition to helping with its 'most sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations,' he is expected to focus on housing and tenant protection and labor and worker protection, priorities for Mr. Bragg," The Times' report stated.
“Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement.
