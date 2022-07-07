Michael Cohen was also suspiciously targeted by the IRS along with other Trump foes

The New York Times revealed this week that at least two of President Donald Trump's foes were suspiciously targeted by the IRS for extensive and "invasive" audits.

"Among tax lawyers, the most invasive type of random audit carried out by the I.R.S. is known, only partly jokingly, as 'an autopsy without the benefit of death,'" said the report.

According to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, he too was targeted by the IRS for such an audit. Among the 2018 charges that Cohen agreed to plead guilty to was tax fraud, though he maintains that he's never cheated on his taxes.

"In 30 years, I always filed tax returns timely, never requested an extension, never been audited and paid millions in taxes," Cohen tweeted on Thursday.

The day prior, Cohen revealed that he has spent the last several years cooperating with several investigations including seven interviews with the South District of New York U.S. Attorney's Office and "roughly" ten meetings with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller. He also had three meetings with New York Attorney General Letitia James, in which he says he "voluntarily provided the NYAG with several important documents."