'Seditious' Trump is leaving office in shame and has lost 'command of his own faculties': Carl Bernstein

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."<br/><br/>- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left a legacy of faith, love, and equality. <br/><br/>He made America better. <br/><br/>He was a true servant of Christ.<br/><br/>Today, we honor him!<br/>— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) <a href="https://twitter.com/kayleighmcenany/status/1351167440047251456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>While many of the responses McEnany received were supportive, many more criticized her.</p><p>"Republicans hated Dr. King while he was alive, and they have been attempting to co-opt his message for years," one commenter said.</p><p>Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also faced jeers after she quoted King.</p><p>“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy," Boebert said, quoting King's words in a tweet.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLKDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLKDay</a><br/>— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1351175425884565506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>"Watching race-baiting, xenophobic traitors quote Dr. King is one of my least favorite MLK Day traditions," a Twitter user replied.</p><p>Read some of the other replies to McEnany and Boebert below.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Former Sr Admin Official: “Such a lack of self awareness. She literally stood by and said nothing during an armed insurrection out of fear of her boss." <a href="https://t.co/eaf6Z3Q0ZV">https://t.co/eaf6Z3Q0ZV</a><br/>— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) <a href="https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/1351175468901425154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Watching race-baiting, xenophobic traitors quote Dr. King is one of my least favorite MLK Day traditions.<br/>— AngryANGRYGoat 🤘🐐 (@Rob_roborob) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rob_roborob/status/1351176434870591498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Yeh, you sure moved us toward that ideal.<br/>— Horn Sannity (@Horn_Sannity) <a href="https://twitter.com/Horn_Sannity/status/1351186307184263177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This make sense 😅🤣🤣😂<br/><br/>Now, don't you have a confederate flag & zip-ties to hide?<br/>— Michael Socash (@HughJassow) <a href="https://twitter.com/HughJassow/status/1351186212539801601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">No. You don't get to quote MLK. Shame on you.<br/>— Bryce Tache (@brycetache) <a href="https://twitter.com/brycetache/status/1351180569665744902?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I'm surprised you have heard of him. None of his words resonated, apparently.<br/>— DangerousSnowflake (@CaveatEmproto) <a href="https://twitter.com/CaveatEmproto/status/1351174989224038413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Looks like she's always had an issue with govt, since she continuously breaks the law and then doesn't show up to court.<br/>— Steve 🌊🇺🇸🏒⛷🏕🍻 (@Smitty1648) <a href="https://twitter.com/Smitty1648/status/1351187677283033103?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <a href="https://t.co/p7eIi30wRo">pic.twitter.com/p7eIi30wRo</a><br/>— Danny_R (@Amantegi) <a href="https://twitter.com/Amantegi/status/1351177883558014986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Quoted by the young woman who skipped out on a court appointment she was to attend, the woman who seems to think consequences only apply to certain people?<br/>— Jeremy_Hugh (@jeremy_hugh) <a href="https://twitter.com/jeremy_hugh/status/1351177204747694085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Republicans hated Dr. King while he was alive, and they have been attempting to co-opt his message for years.<br/>— Lauren Boebert Can Eat a Bag of Dicks (@BlackPeter79) <a href="https://twitter.com/BlackPeter79/status/1351177252696956931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The audacity you have to quote Martin Luther King Jr when you lead a white supremacist movement to overturn the United States government less than 2 weeks ago<br/>— AmericaTheBeautiful (@Merica_Da_Beaut) <a href="https://twitter.com/Merica_Da_Beaut/status/1351176906671067142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Well ive heard it all now.. Barbie quoting MLK !!!!<br/>I think now is a good time to stop !!<br/>— Rage Against Stumpy (@RageStumpy) <a href="https://twitter.com/RageStumpy/status/1351174988326432769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Well this is shameless.....<br/>— bipolarbear (@fortressostupid) <a href="https://twitter.com/fortressostupid/status/1351169645307375622?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">If you read more of his words, then you would realize you stand against the movement Dr. King lead.<br/>— Daniel Russell (@drussdamonk) <a href="https://twitter.com/drussdamonk/status/1351183828614868996?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
