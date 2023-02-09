Trump is losing donors for 2024 — potentially causing him to lose out on millions: report

Some conservatives are looking to slow Donald Trump's momentum towards a 2024 run at the White House in favor of some new faces, Bloomberg reports.

The Koch network and the anti-tax Club for Growth have signaled that they're looking for a GOP nominee other than Trump.

"The goal of these groups and operatives is to stop Trump before the Republican field gets too crowded, allowing him to galvanize the roughly 30% of GOP voters who he has said would support him even if he shot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue," Bloomberg's report stated. "He eked out his 2016 primary victory by relying on that base of support while viciously attacking opponents with nicknames and jabs on Twitter —- and Republicans worry he could replicate that for 2024."

Firing back at the Club for Growth, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said that the organization “endorsed 24 candidates during the 2022 midterm election and lost 25% of them. On the other hand, President Trump had 233 wins out of 253 races.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump’s ‘groomer’ attack on DeSantis ignites backlash from an unexpected source

Mega-donor Miriam Adelson, who along with her late husband Sheldon Adelson donated $90 million to Trump in 2020, recently told him that she intended to sit out the GOP primaries -- which amounts to a huge loss for Trump in the donor sphere.

"Trump has deepened attacks against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in recent days, coinciding with donors’ calls for a new Republican champion. It’s a sign that Trump expects much of the party to coalesce around DeSantis, his closest challenger in polls," according to Bloomberg.

Also adding to the Trump departures is New York billionaire John Catsimatidis, who said he is withholding his backing for any candidate in what he expects to be a crowded primary contest. Prominent donors Ken Griffin of Citadel and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group Inc. have also said they won’t support Trump again financially.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.