Trump is orchestrating his own legal defense — and 'has no idea what he is facing': Michael Cohen

An oft-quoted legal proverb declares, "a man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client." That dynamic could be coming into play as Donald Trump orchestrates his own legal defense in violation of of timeless advice and despite having never attended law school.

This dynamic was examined on Monday when MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber interviewed former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen.

Melber said, "I want to get you on another part of your experience and expertise that most people don't have, which is why it is interesting to listen to you, whether people agree with you or not, you were a Trump lawyer for a long time. That's a certain kind of job for a certain a certain kind of client. I quoted what some of the Trump lawyers are saying today. Can you give us insight into what their public strategy is, what they might be doing with the D.A. and how much of it is being quarterbacked or coached by Donald Trump himself, because they're opening on a very Bill Barrish style, which is before we get news or the indictments, they have their version why it is not a big deal."

Cohen declared, "none of it is the decision making by the lawyers."

"It is all being orchestrated by Donald and everybody runs around him trying to do what it is he wants to be done in order to appease the king, and what's going to ultimately happen — he has no idea what he is facing," he explained.

