Trump fires back at former aide who testified that he attacked Secret Service agent: 'I hardly knew her'

Former President Donald Trump fired back at a former top aide to his chief of staff who testified before the Jan. 6 committee this Tuesday, saying in a post to his Truth Social platform that he he “hardly” knows who she is.

Trump made the post during the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, who served in Trump’s Office of Legislative Affairs and later as a top aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,” Trump wrote.

“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!” he added.

Hutchinson testified that she heard Trump say the Secret Service should take away metal detectors and let all his supporters in for the "Strop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 at the White House before the Capitol riot, even though some of them were carrying weapons.

She also said the White House chief of staff on Jan. 6 told her Trump was so mad when told he could not go to the Capitol that day, that he lunged at the steering wheel of his vehicle and at a Secret Service agent.