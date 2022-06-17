Former GOP governor thinks Jan. 6 hearings are working — and changing the minds of Republican voters

The former Republican governor of Ohio believes the minds of GOP voters are being changed by the evidence presented in public hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack at the U.S. Capitol.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer questioned former Gov. John Kasich, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and political analyst Gloria Borger on Friday evening.

"Jeffrey, is it at all surprising to you that Trump is attacking the select committee and still pushing the very lies that led to the deadly attack up on the capitol?" Blitzer asked.



"No, it's not surprising. But I think what makes this situation somewhat different from previous Trump controversies is that all of the witnesses he is attacking are Republicans," Toobin said. "This is his attorney general. This is his daughter. These are his people who are presenting the evidence against him, which I think makes his task somewhat harder in trying to discredit them."

"Gov Kasich, next week we will hear from Georgia election officials and former Justice Department officials during the next round of hearings. How effectively is the committee telling the story of Jan. 6, relying once again as Jeffrey pointed out, on a lot of Republican witnesses?"

"I think that's a key point, Wolf," Kasich replied. "And I would also say I think what's beginning to happen is that Republicans who had thought well, the election wasn't fair or whatever, I think there are growing numbers of people across the country who watch this, considering the fact that these are Republicans who are testifying, and I think there are people beginning to say, 'You know what? I think maybe this election was fair, that in fact, Joe Biden did win."

"And secondly, I think in regard to Donald Trump, I think all of this information, all of this testimony, all of this video, it's weighing him down. It's going to seep into the consciousness of people over time," he predicted. "And remember, we're only about halfway there. There are a lot more cards to be turned over and I think in the process, it's weighing him down and having a significant impact on how voters feel about him and about how America feels about him."

"So I think they've done a very good job," Kasich said.

Toobin, however, took issue with his analysis.

"But governor, a Republican congressman who voted against Trump in one area got 25% of the vote in South Carolina," Toobin said. "I mean, that sure suggests a lot of Republican conservatives still standing by Trump."

"He went after the governor of Georgia and got crushed," Kasich replied. "He went after the secretary of state in Georgia and he got crushed. So you can't look at it -- you have to look at it race by race and what's happened at each of these races. And some of these districts remain very strongly pro-Trump."

"I'm just saying there are growing of numbers of Americans who are saying, 'You know what? That election was fair, honey, it actually happened.' And I do think it's taking an impact on Trump."

