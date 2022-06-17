'Very angry' Trump is lashing out at the Jan. 6 committee but only has one specific denial: MSNBC

MSNBC on Friday described former President Donald Trump as “very angry” as he delivered a speech at a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tennessee.



NBC News reporter Peter Nicholas noted that Trump had devoted a large portion of his speech to attacking the Jan. 6 committee, which the former president described as a “sham.”

“He is very angry and a lot of his speech is about him going off the teleprompter and really venting about what he sees as the unfairness of this committee,” Nicholas said.

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard added that “so far, there has only been one denial, and that one denial was him claiming that he never called Mike Pence a wimp. He said that he doesn't even know the individual who suggested that.”

RELATED: 'What the hell is going on?' Trump rages over claims that his son could end up behind bars

But Hillyard noted that the person who suggested that was Nick Luna, Trump’s personal aide.

The House committee probing last year's attack on the US Capitol on Thursday detailed how the former president berated Mike Pence for not going along with the scheme both knew to be unlawful -- even after being told violence had erupted as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's victory.

At its third public hearing into the January 6, 2021 insurrection, the panel detailed a "relentless" pressure campaign by Trump on Pence -- as cornerstone of a criminal conspiracy to keep the defeated president in power.

"Donald Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done: the former president wanted Pence to reject the votes and either declare Trump the winner or send the votes back to the states to be counted again," panel chairman Bennie Thompson said.

"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong."

Watch video below:

06 17 2022 15 06 34 www.youtube.com

With additional reporting by AFP

NOW WATCH: Massachusetts Driver Plunges Car into Trump-themed Shop and Destroys Merchandise