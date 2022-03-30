New info on a Trump Jan. 6 call 'raises the prospect of tampering' with White House call log: report

The Guardian is reporting that former President Donald Trump used an official White House phone on January 6 to call Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) -- but that the call did not show up on the official White House call log.

"The former president called the phone of a Republican senator, Mike Lee, with a number recorded as 202-395-0000, a placeholder number that shows up when a call is incoming from a number of White House department phones, the sources said," the publication writes. "The number corresponds to an official White House phone and the call was placed by Donald Trump himself, which means the call should have been recorded in the internal presidential call log."

While it was known that Trump did call Lee during the period of time where there was a seven-hour gap in the call log, it was not known whether he used a White House phone or if he used the personal mobile device of an aide.

Now that it's known that the call came from a White House phone, writes The Guardian, it "raises the prospect of tampering or deletion by Trump White House officials."

The publication also notes that, if the January 6 calls were deleted from the White House log, it would represent a "serious violation of the Presidential Record Act."

Trump has already come under legal scrutiny for illegally removing White House documents and bringing them down to his resort at Mar-a-Lago.

