Jan. 6 hearings will show Trump 'isolated in grievance and singularly responsible' for riots: former GOP lawmaker

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is set to hold the first of six public hearings in a rare prime-time session this coming Thursday.
According to sources speaking to CNN, the hearings will likely feature presentations that show video clips from Jan. 6 as well as some of the roughly 1,000 interviews the committee has conducted that were closed to the public.
There has also been new information about the riot that has come to light in recent days before the first hearing, including a New York Times report from this Friday that claims former former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short warned Pence's lead Secret Service agent the day before the attack that there could be a threat to the then-vice president.
In a tweet this Wednesday, MSNBC contributor and former Republican lawmaker David Jolly says that the committee plans to show that former President Donald Trump did not have support of from some in his inner circle as he reportedly expressed sympathy with the rioters as they breached the Capitol building.
READ MORE: Fox News viewers have no clue: Network blocks nearly all critical coverage of Donald Trump
"Watch for the the J6 hearings to paint a picture of an isolated Donald Trump, ignored and left behind by Pence, Short, Meadows, McCarthy, McConnell, Jared, Ivanka, Hannity, and inner WH staff," Jolly wrote. "Isolated in his grievance, and singularly responsible for approving the J6 plan."