George Conway mocks Trump for trying to blame Nancy Pelosi and DC mayor for the Jan. 6 attack

In his recent interview with the Washington Post, former President Donald Trump blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Mayor Muriel Bowser for the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking why isn’t she doing something about it? Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of D.C. also. The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge," Trump said in the Post interview. "I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, ‘It’s got to be taken care of,’ and I assumed they were taking care of it."

Washington lawyer George Conway, a critic of Trump and spouse of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, couldn't help but notice the dodge in responsibility. Trump frequently promoted his power and control over everything. So, it was curious to him that Trump would claim to be in control while blaming others for his failings.

IN OTHER NEWS: Documents show where Trump is getting his loans now that large banks won't lend to him

Conway quoted Article II of the Constitution, which says, "The executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.... The President shall be commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States."

He then cited Trump's 2019 statement, "I have Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president."

Yet, now Trump is saying that he suddenly had no power on Jan. 6.





Washington, D.C. can't deploy the National Guard the way that normal states like Virginia and Maryland did on Jan. 6. Ahead of Jan. 6, Bowser asked for help from the Guard and was given under 400 guardsmen. At around 2 p.m. Bowser "requested more assistance. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller immediately called up 1,100 members of the D.C. National Guard," wrote the DOD News. It took hours for them to get there, however.

A bipartisan Senate investigation of security, planning and response failures on Jan. 6 revealed "breakdowns ranged from federal intelligence agencies failing to warn of a potential for violence to a lack of planning and preparation by USCP [U.S. Capitol Police] and law enforcement leadership." The Senate report, signed off on by Sens. Rob Portman, (R-OH) and Roy Blunt (R-MO), makes no mention of failures by Pelosi.