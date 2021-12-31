CNN analyst reveals key blunder in Trump's legal fight against the January 6 Committee
On CNN Friday, law enforcement analyst Whitney Wild explained the key mistake former President Donald Trump's legal team is making in their lawsuit to block White House records from being turned over to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The January 6th Committee is asking the Supreme Court to act quickly," said anchor Poppy Harlow. "How quickly?"

"Well, they would like to see at least some resolution in the next couple of weeks, and at a minimum they're asking the Supreme Court hear these arguments by January 14th," said Wild. "So let's break down everything that is going on here. The newest filing from the House and the Biden administration, on the same page here. What they're arguing is that lower courts ruled correctly, they pointed out that the Trump team has not articulated a specific harm that would arise from releasing these records."

"The Trump team has made a list of arguments, one of them is basically that the former president just has a right to executive privilege and that's basically the end of it," continued Wild. "They haven't said why releasing these documents would be specifically harmful, even though judges have sort of tried to lead them there. They questioned them saying, okay, if the records get released, what is going to be the result? And they haven't articulated a specific, concrete harm that would override the interests from the House Select Committee in getting these records."

"The impact here could be enormous, because there isn't a lot of definitive case law to dictate how this should go," Wild added. "So these will be consequential cases and, again, the House Select Committee hoping there is going to be some signal from the Supreme Court that they are going to take this by January 14th."

