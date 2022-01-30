Washington, DC - January 6, 2021: Pro-Trump protester with Christian Cross seen during rally around at Capitol building (Photo: Lev Radin/Shutterstock)
As part of his speech Saturday night to Conroe, Texas, former President Donald Trump told his supporters that he might pardon them for Jan. 6 if he's reelected.
Trump has held back on saying whether or not he's running for election in 2024, claiming that he can't because campaign finance laws prevent him from being able to raise money into his PAC.
Atlantic writer Tom Nichols tweeted that it was just a week ago that he predicted Trump would pardon everyone involved in Jan. 6 if he's reelected.
Thus far over 760 people have been arrested for their participation in the attack at the U.S. Capitol that day. The Justice Department recently named 11 members of the Proud Boys militia who are being charged with sedition.
Me in my @TheAtlantic newsletter, a week ago:\n\n"I expect that if Trump is reelected, he will pardon everyone involved with January 6."\n\nTrump:https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols) 1643511677
I\u2019ve told you one of the things his MAGA base has been pissed about for a long time is he didn\u2019t pardon the insurrectionists before leaving office. Instead, he sold them to white collar fraudsters and rapper drug traffickers.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1643511490
He\u2019s a criminal. And a traitor. And every Republican who supports him is an accomplice.\n\nI\u2019m going to bed.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1643511644
He is the most deranged tonight I have ever seen in every way imaginable. The fear and lunacy is dripping off and out of his crazed head.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost (@Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost) 1643511377