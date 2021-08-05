Trump DOJ lackey who tried to steal election should be 'called up today on charges': Ex-senator

A shocking letter released this week revealed that an official from former President Donald Trump's Justice Department tried to push the department to directly intervene to overturn the election results in Georgia.

The official, Jeffrey Clark, was stopped by others in the DOJ but the country came shockingly close to an official coup. If Donald Trump had fired the acting DOJ chief, as he attempted, and appointed Clark, the plan could easily have been put in motion to steal the 2020 election.

Speaking to MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wednesday, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) demanded to know why Clark isn't being brought up on charges by the Washington, D.C. Bar Association.

McCaskill, who was once the Jackson County prosecutor, explained that the law only serves "only in the context of factual evidence." But as she explained, the letter drafted by Clark has no evidence included in it.

"I have one question to the lawyers of America," she continued. "Are we really going to let this guy practice law? Is he going to be allowed to appear in front of court as if he has some respect for the rule of law? Or for evidence? I really — it really is astounding to me that he has not been called up today on charges in front of the D.C. bar."

Watch the full conversation below:



