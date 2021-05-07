Trump Jr roasted for attacking one-term president Jimmy Carter -- without ever mentioning his dad
Donald Trump Jr during an appearance on Fox News. (Screenshot)

Donald Trump Jr. stepped in it on Friday when he trashed former one-term President Jimmy Carter, without mentioning the fact that his father was also a one-term president.

"Biden isn't the next FDR he's the next Jimmy Carter," wrote Trump Jr. on Twitter.

Many of the former first son's followers were quick to point out that his father also was voted out after just one term, in addition to being impeached two separate times.

Check out some reactions to Trump Jr.'s tweet below.