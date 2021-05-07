Trump Jr roasted for attacking one-term president Jimmy Carter -- without ever mentioning his dad

Donald Trump Jr during an appearance on Fox News. (Screenshot)
Donald Trump Jr. stepped in it on Friday when he trashed former one-term President Jimmy Carter, without mentioning the fact that his father was also a one-term president.
"Biden isn't the next FDR he's the next Jimmy Carter," wrote Trump Jr. on Twitter.
Many of the former first son's followers were quick to point out that his father also was voted out after just one term, in addition to being impeached two separate times.
Check out some reactions to Trump Jr.'s tweet below.
@DonaldJTrumpJr Jimmy Carter got kicked out after one term. Like someone else recently....— Evan (@Evan)1620403470.0
A one term President? Oooops, No. That was your daddy. https://t.co/rmpmycxlPU— Jesse (@Jesse)1620404445.0
Carter's average approval rating was five points higher than Trump's. https://t.co/bsL9P4ntqS— Hillary Warned Us (@Hillary Warned Us)1620404014.0
You think this knuckle-dragger realizes that comparing someone with an unsavvy one-term president...also owns his f… https://t.co/rovkNQ4Kuq— Edwin (@Edwin)1620404687.0
Both Biden and Carter actually won the popular vote. Your dad had two tries, couldn’t do it and will be remembered… https://t.co/INzEbFL0ch— Chris Jackson (@Chris Jackson)1620404251.0
You mean, a beloved and respected statesman who builds habitat houses in his 90s? https://t.co/tJ5dxqSYHT— Jonathan Carlson (@Jonathan Carlson)1620404908.0
400,000 preventable American deaths. https://t.co/ChmVt5GdlH— David Corn (@David Corn)1620403609.0
Your dad isn't the next Reagan he's the next inmate #2457389. https://t.co/2MIVYgn1p9— anuglyreckoning (@anuglyreckoning)1620403520.0
Yes, one term Presidents who are defeated for reelection are, indeed, losers. https://t.co/JuWlLsz6ql— Ben Yelin (@Ben Yelin)1620403461.0