Trump judge made donations to Biden and Democrats, CNN reports

The judge overseeing the hush money case against Donald Trump paid political contributions to the Democratic party and Joe Biden in 2020, according to a report by CNN.
Though the donations are small - totaling just $35 – the ramifications could be huge as Trump has already relied heavily on claims that Juan Merchan “hates me.”
“While the amounts here are minimal, it’s surprising that a sitting judge would make political donations of any size to a partisan candidate or cause,” Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor and a legal analyst for CNN, said.
Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics professor at New York University, told CNN political donations were prohibited for judges in the state.
“The contribution to Biden and possibly the one to ‘Stop Republicans’ would be forbidden unless there is some other explanation that would allow them,” he said.
But he said it would not be grounds for a legal challenge by Trump’s team. “Absolutely not,” he said. “This does not come anywhere near the kind of proof required for recusal.”
Trump’s team has claimed Merchan is biased against him, stating that the judge’s daughter worked for the campaigns of Biden and now-Vice President Kamala Harris. He also pointed out that Merchan was the judge in a case against the Trump Organization in 2022 which ended in conviction on tax fraud charges.
CNN said Trump’s lawyers had not responded to its report. But it quoted an ally of the former president.
“He donated to Joe Biden’s campaign. He should get off this case. And this judge has a history, with President Trump, in prior cases,” said Mike Davis, a former Republican chief counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“He finds out that this judge actually donated to Biden’s campaign. So, that at least raises the appearance of impartiality – the appearance that this judge could not be impartial against President Trump.”
“Judge Merchan has a reputation of being a fair down the middle judge, however, donating to a defendant’s political rival can cause the appearance of a conflict, even where there is none, and creates an unforced error in this case involving Trump,” said Karen Friedman, a CNN analyst and former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
CNN reported if the judge doesn’t recuse himself, Trump’s lawyers could take it to the state’s appeals court – which would delay the trial.
A spokesperson for the courts told CNN, “We decline to comment on pending cases.”
Records of these eruptions are sparse, and much of our knowledge of them comes from the traces left behind in polar ice and tree rings, which are fragmentary and sometimes contradictory.
In a new study published in Nature, an international team of researchers led by Sébastien Guillet at the University of Geneva has found another way to learn about these historical eruptions: by studying descriptions of lunar eclipses in medieval manuscripts.
Dark eclipses
The researchers compiled hundreds of records of lunar eclipses from across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, documenting 187 eclipses between 1100 and 1300.
In particular, they searched for descriptions that provided information on the brightness and color of the Moon during the eclipse. Most of these turned out to be from European monks or clerics, writing in Latin.
Based on these descriptions, the researchers ranked the color and brightness of the Moon reported in each total eclipse. The brighter the eclipse, the clearer the atmosphere at the time: darker eclipses indicated a higher level of aerosol particles in the upper atmosphere – a marker of recent volcanic activity.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red due to sunlight refracted by Earth’s atmosphere. A particularly dark eclipse indicates more aerosols in the atmosphere, which is a sign of recent volcanic activity. Chris Harwood / Shutterstock
The next step was to put the eclipse data together with simulations of how aerosol particles behave in the atmosphere, modern satellite observations, and climatic evidence from historical tree ring records.
This allowed the researchers to estimate the timing of the culprit eruptions more precisely than from previous ice core records – and determine which eruptions reached the stratosphere and would be more likely to generate climatic cooling effects.
What lunar eclipses tell us about the state of the atmosphere
A total lunar eclipse is a beautiful sight. When the Sun, Earth and Moon align perfectly, our planet blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon’s surface.
However, Earth’s atmosphere bends sunlight around our planet. As a result, some sunlight reaches the Moon even during a total eclipse.
Earth’s atmosphere also scatters sunlight - acting as a giant color filter. The bluer the light, the more it is scattered – which is why the sky is blue in the daytime, and why the Sun appears ruddy at dawn and dusk.
During a total lunar eclipse, the sunlight reaching the Moon has been filtered by Earth’s atmosphere, removing much of the blue and yellow light. The light that reaches the Moon is effectively the sum of all the dawns and all the dusks occurring at that time.
And the state of Earth’s atmosphere at that time controls just how much light is filtered.
NASA video released to explain the total Lunar eclipse seen from the Americas in December 2011.
How volcanoes affect lunar eclipses
If you’ve ever seen a sunset during a dust storm, or on a very smoky day, you know the extra particles clogging up the sky can produce deep, vibrant reds and oranges.
Imagine a total lunar eclipse occurring while wildfires rage overseas. The fires would pump smoke and dust into Earth’s atmosphere, making the Moon redder and darker during the eclipse.
Which brings us to the effect of volcanoes. The largest volcanic eruptions pump vast amounts of material into Earth’s stratosphere, where it can remain for many months.
The spectacular volcanic sunsets seen throughout Australia in the months following the Tongan volcanic eruption of January 2022 are a great example. And that material, once in the stratosphere, will spread around Earth.
What effect does this have on lunar eclipses? It turns out the brightness of the Moon during a lunar eclipse depends the amount of material in our stratosphere. In the months after a large eruption, any lunar eclipse would be markedly darker than normal.
How volcanoes affect the climate
Volcanic eruptions can eject huge amounts of ash, sulphur dioxide, and other gases high into the atmosphere. Eruptions can cause either cooling or warming (both temporary). The effect depends on exactly what the volcano spews out, how high the plume reaches, and the volcano’s location.
Sulphur dioxide is particularly important. If it reaches the stratosphere, it reacts with water vapor to form a lingering veil of sulphate aerosols. These aerosols, along with the volcanic ash, block and scatter Solar radiation, often leading to cooling at the Earth’s surface.
The plume of ash and smoke from the 2022 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption was visible from the International Space Station. EPA / NASA / Kayla Barron
On the other hand, water vapor and carbon dioxide from volcanic eruptions have a warming effect. It’s only small, as all present-day volcanic emissions produce less than 1% of the carbon dioxide released by human activities.
The past and future of volcanoes, eclipses, and the climate
Eyewitness accounts through historical reports and oral traditional knowledge are often overlooked in the study of volcanoes. However, the inclusion of broader sources of knowledge is incredibly valuable to help us understand past impacts of volcanic eruptions on people and the environment.
In this study, the combination of historical observations with ice records and climate reconstructions from tree rings has enabled more precise timing of those ancient eruptions. In turn, this has allowed us to better understand their potential impact on the climate during the European Middle Ages. Such information can help us to understand the role these eruptions may have played in the transition to the Little Ice Age.
In the future, volcanoes may have to work a little harder to create a “dark” eclipse. As the atmosphere warms, the altitude of the stratosphere will increase. As a result, it may take a bigger eruption to put significant amounts of aerosols into the upper layer where they will hang around to darken the Moon for future generations!
"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury," he begins, "this is a case about hiding the truth from the people to get elected president. The coverup was worse than the crime. The coverup involved the defendant, Donald J. Trump, making false entries in business records to keep the truth secret after he’d suppressed it on the eve of the 2016 election. The victims were the American people and American history."
"The defendant set out to fool the voters, and he got himself elected," Aftergut adds. "But accounts become due. This is his moment of accountability to the law and to you."
Aftergut imagines that prosecutors will present testimony and documents to prove Trump ran a three-part "catch and kill" scheme involving his former attorney Michael Cohen and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker ahead of the 2016 election to keep voters from knowing about his alleged affairs with a porn actress and a Playboy model, as well as a doorman's claim about an alleged illegitimate child.
"The defense will tell you that Cohen and Pecker cannot be believed — that they are motivated to lie. But tape recordings have no motivation to lie," Aftergut predicts prosecutors might say. "You can believe both men because documents, texts, emails, notes, checks, and tapes corroborate the truth of what they are telling you."
Aftergut lists some of the evidence that prosecutors will tell jurors they've assembled, including notes from the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg that corroborates Cohen's testimony.
"While the defendant is a politician, this case is about law, not politics," Aftergut concludes. "All politics must be set aside. Only when our evidence proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt do we charge or convict individuals of crime. When we have that evidence, as we do here, it does not matter if you were president or if you are running for president. No one is above the law."
During his speech at Mar-a-Lago in the wake of his arraignment on charges brought by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, Donald Trumprattled off a list of grievances ranging from the “onslaught of fraudulent investigations” that he says are unfairly targeting him, ranging from “Russia, Russia, Russia,” to the dual impeachment “hoaxes,” to the classified “boxes hoax” to his “persecution.”
Trump also invoked fears of apocalyptic doom, saying, "Our country is going to hell," and that the country is "not too far away from" nuclear war.
According to Salon's Brian Karem the rhetoric Trump chose was no coincidence, since his speech came days after his rally in Waco, Texas, the site of the tragic ATF siege of the Branch Davidians' compound that resulted in a fire that killed 76 members of the cult, including 25 children back in 1993.
As a reporter for America's Most Wanted, Karem was one of the first non-local journalists on the scene during the siege. In his column for Salon, he draws a direct line from the Branch Davidians and their leader, David Koresh, to Trump. "Waco was the tragedy that should have been a national wake-up call. It mostly woke up those who are now hardcore Trump supporters," he writes.
Karem is apparently referring to various militia movements and gun rights enthusiasts that were radicalized by Waco, mainly due to the fact that the ATF's initial raid on Koresh's compound was over the cult's stockpiling of illegal guns. As Karem points out, two years after Waco on same the date of the siege, "Timothy McVeigh, whom many of us reporters had met when he sold bumper stickers outside Waco, helped kill 168 people when he bombed the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City."
"Watching Donald Trump weave his doomsday warnings into his self-centered rant Tuesday night drove home just how much like Koresh he really is — and how blinded those who follow him are," Karem writes. "His followers are worshippers. The men consider themselves messiahs, but are actually con men who exploit women and children, and ultimately pull the strings that led to their own demise."