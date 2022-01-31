Trump just embarrassed Republicans who pretended he wasn’t trying to overturn the election: analysis

Republicans who pretended Donald Trump did not have the intent of overturning the 2020 election were embarrassed on Sunday night when the former leader of the free world issued an official statement complaining that Mike Pence did not overturn the election, which was won by Joe Biden.
"Key members of the Republican Party have spent the better part of six years pretending Donald Trump wasn’t really doing that. This is often followed by Trump himself confirming that’s precisely what he was doing. Such is now the case with the plot to get Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election," Aaron Blake reported for The Washington Post. "Trump released a statement Sunday night asserting not only that Pence could have overturned the election himself, but that he should have."
Trump wrote, "Unfortunately, [Pence] didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!"
Blake explained why Trump's admission is so damning for Republicans who tried to minimize his culpability in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
"This is precisely the thing Republicans and even Trump’s own lawyers have assured us wasn’t the real goal on Jan. 6 last year — or was even 'crazy' or, in Pence’s own words, 'un-American.' That’s despite plenty of evidence that it was indeed an option Trump pushed for, and now we have this confirmation," he wrote. "But more than anything, it renders Republican efforts to suggest this was anything other than an attempted self-coup rather silly. And it also renders any suggestions that he wouldn’t try this kind of thing again even sillier."
