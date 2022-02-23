Trump keeps failing to get Lindsey Graham to challenge Mitch McConnell: report
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaking with attendees at the 2015 Iowa Growth & Opportunity Party at the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump keeps failing to convince Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to challenge Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported Trump keeps asking a recurring question about his effort to oust McConnell: “Do you think Lindsey could do it?”

The Beast noted Trump "grew furious at McConnell for finally acknowledging that Joe Biden clearly won the 2020 presidential election, and for blaming Trump for instigating the mob violence in Washington, D.C., early last year."

Despite his public statements, McConnell voted to acquit Trump when he was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"On Trump’s end, the ex-president—who still stands tall as the leader of the Republican Party and as the current favorite to win its 2024 presidential nomination, should he seek it—has been working the phones for months, calling up senators, GOP Senate hopefuls, and assorted MAGA figures alike to gauge interest and urge action on stopping his expected coronation for majority leader and 'screwing over Mitch McConnell,' in the words of a person who was on the receiving end of one such phone call," The Beast reported.

One source attempting to help Trump settle scores noted, "If I’m being honest, it’s not going well."

The report noted Graham "audibly chortling" when The Beast asked if he would challenge Trump.

Read the full report.

