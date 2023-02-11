'A big deal': Trump team reportedly turns over laptop containing classified files to federal prosecutors
Donald J. Trump speaks during CPAC Texas 2022. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump's attempt to further distance himself from classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property just got even harder as inside sources told ABC News that Trump's legal team submitted a folder categorized with classified material over to the Department of Justice last month.

The unnamed sources did not specify the type of classification or the folder's contents. However, the classified materials was found on property at a separate location than the storage unit where initial classified material was found.

ABC News has also learned that an aide to Trump had their laptop submitted to federal representatives. CNN corroborated the report.

“The Trump attorneys discovered the documents with classified markings in December, while searching through boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence,” CNN reported. “The lawyers subsequently handed them over to the Justice Department.”

“A Trump aide had previously copied those same documents onto a thumb drive and laptop, not realizing they were classified. The laptop, which belonged to an aide, who works for Save America PAC, and the thumb drive were also given to investigators in January.”

Ryan Goodman, a professor at the New York University School of Law, said the new report was “a BIG deal.”

“Potentially means *dissemination* of the classified docs to third parties (not just retention). It's multiple classified docs. Trump aide, at PAC, on unsecure laptop,” Goodman tweeted.

Classified materials have also been found at personal residencies for President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

In an interview with ABC News, John Cohen, former acting undersecretary for intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security said, "It is customary in circumstances such as this for investigators to search the computer to see if classified material is still on that computer," he continued. "They will also seek to determine if classified material was transmitted electronically to other computers or devices via that computer."

In response to the ABC News story Trump's spokesperson said the investigation is, "nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House."

