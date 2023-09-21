Trump lawsuit could cause 'cascade of delays' of his upcoming trials — here's how

In a court filing this Thursday, the New York attorney general’s office argued that any delay in its upcoming civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump “is likely to create a cascade of delays in not only this case but also other litigations involving petitioner Donald J. Trump," Politico reported.

The filing is in response to a lawsuit Trump filed accusing the judge in the case of failing to comply with an earlier appeals court ruling that Trump says lessens the case's severity.

"Trump’s maneuver prompted a New York appellate judge last Thursday to order an interim stay of the fraud trial without 'any determination of the merits' of Trump’s accusations against Engoron," Politico's report stated. "The appellate judge, David Friedman, ordered the appellate court to review Trump’s lawsuit on an expedited basis. That court will likely rule next week on whether Trump’s fraud trial may proceed as scheduled in early October."

Attorney General Leticia James is suing the Trump family and his businesses for allegedly inflating his net worth to gain favorable dealings with banks and insurance companies.



Read the full report over at Politico.