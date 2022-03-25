Deposition dates set for Trump and his two oldest sons in civil fraud suit: report
Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr. (AFP)

On Friday, Law & Crime reported that deposition dates have been set for former President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in a civil fraud suit.

"In a jointly filed status update, attorneys for both of the parties revealed that the former president will sit for deposition this summer on June 16. His adult sons will take the hot seat a little more than a month earlier, with Eric Trump slated to testify on May 12, 2022 and Donald Trump, Jr. on May 10, 2022," reported Adam Klasfeld. “'Defendants have not yet offered a deposition date for Ivanka Trump,' the status update states. 'The parties are meeting and conferring concerning the locations and logistics of these depositions.'"

The depositions are part of a class-action suit against the Trump family that alleges they promoted a pyramid scheme called the American Communications Network, "conn[ing] each of these victims into giving up hundreds or thousands of dollars".

Pyramid schemes are based on members constantly recruiting new members below them and charging them money that funnels up to the original founders of the scheme, all while not producing anything of value or producing something nominal that doesn't actually provide the bulk of the company's income. These schemes are illegal and drain money from the vast majority of people who pay in.

All of this comes as Trump has launched a lawsuit of his own against Hillary Clinton accusing her of racketeering, which experts have derided as an "unbelievable waste of time."

