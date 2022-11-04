'Worthless': Newly unearthed emails show Trump lawyers' meltdown as 2020 election lawsuits imploded
Axios reporter Jonathan Swan has uncovered a new trove of emails that show Trump lawyers going into full meltdown mode as their legal efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election imploded.

The emails in question date from December 30th, 2020 until January 8th, 2021, and they show that Trump lawyers continued to push to overturn the election even after Trump supporters launched a deadly riot at the United States Capitol that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

The emails also show significant infighting, particularly between lawyers Cleta Mitchell and Bruce Marks after Marks apparently botched a complaint that was intended to challenge the certified results in Georgia.

"They've done squat on this new case after saying it was all ready to go," Mitchell wrote in an email to Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn on December 31st. "This 'team' of Bruce's is worthless. BRUCE IS WORTHLESS. So sick of them."

The emails also show Marks expressing concern about putting Trump's name on a lawsuit that was riddled with false claims about voter fraud in Georgia, which he believed could leave Trump open to legal prosecution.

"I don't know why we would place this burden on the President in a suit which will receive substantial attention and scrutiny," argued Marks, who was eventually overruled by other Trump lawyers.

Finally, the emails show that Trump lawyers continued to plow ahead with their attempts to overturn the election even after the deadly riots at the United States Capitol.

Regarding continued efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, Mitchell said in an email sent on the night of January 6th that she "spoke with POTUS and he said do the best we can" to get the results thrown out.

