Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell resigns from firm after they found out she's working for the president

Lawyer Cleta Mitchell was outed for working for President Donald Trump in his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results. It has been something that most law firms want nothing to do with because the attorneys who have attempted to file lawsuits have come off looking like a joke to the occupation. For firms who rely on their good name, any firm working with Trump's legal team are going to come off looking foolish.

Cleta Mitchell, who was on the call with Trump when he threatened Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and demanded he "find" 11,780 votes, resigned from her firm on Tuesday afternoon, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt tweeted.

"Cleta Mitchell has informed firm management of her decision to resign from Foley & Lardner effective immediately," a statement from the firm said. "Ms. Mitchell concluded that her departure was in the firm's best interests, as well as in her own personal best interests. We thank her for her contributions to the firm and wish her well."

Previously, the firm indicated they were "concerned" about Mitchell's connection to the Trump call to Georgia officials.

"We are aware of, and are concerned by, Ms. Mitchell's participation in the January 2 conference call and are working to understand her involvement more thoroughly," a statement from the firm said.

"In November, the firm made a policy decision not to take on any representation of any party in connection with matters related to the presidential election results," said spokesman Dan Farrell in a statement. "Our policy did allow our attorneys to participate in observing election recounts and similar actions on a voluntary basis in their individual capacity as private citizens so long as they did not act as legal advisers."

Mitchell was a partner in the firm.