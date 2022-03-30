Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba has appeared all over right-wing television to spin the ex-president's cases, but it appears a new lawyer is in town to join the mission.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Florida lawyer Peter Ticktin has joined the long list of legal representation for the self-described billionaire. The two go back to their early years in military school, where Ticktin helped get "ladies' man" printed under Trump's picture.

Ticktin is the man who is taking on Trump's latest case suing nearly 50 people for what he claims is a "false narrative" that deprived him of the 2016 presidency. The problem with his 108-page lawsuit claiming "injurious falsehoods", however, is that he won the 2016 presidency, so it's unclear how he was "damaged."

But according to the lawsuit, these nearly 50 people, including former Secretary Hillary Clinton participated in the "theft of trade secrets" and "conspiracy to commit racketeering."

READ: Kayleigh McEnany just sent out a clear signal to Christian nationalists and fans of the 'Great Replacement' theory

Ticktin may not have specialized in any government or election laws, according to his website, but he is a poet. Ticktin has also been suspended by the Florida bar twice, and he's under investigation a third time after allegations involving his billing practices. Law & Crime wrote that the first involved a conflict of interest and confidentiality rules violation involving a relationship Ticktin had with a client. The ex-client was convicted of defrauding investors of $20 million.



In the Daily Beast's latest podcast, Ticktin has explanations for the problems.

“I did violate the rule in regard to conflict of interest, but everything I did was honest and aboveboard,” he said. “I’d never been in trouble before, and for that to happen, it was just horrible.”



The only reason he was "hit" again was that the bar was watching more closely after that, he explained.

“Once you’re under their microscope, they look at everything, and it came to light that I had paid a New York lawyer a referral fee,” he said. He served both suspensions.

Then he started offering homeowners stuck in the 2008 recession a second mortgage if they couldn't pay their legal bills.

The Daily Beast spoke to another lawyer who "works in the upper echelons of Trumpworld," who said that the proposed lawsuit from Ticktin is "dumb."

Still, Trump persists.

Hear the full podcast at the Daily Beast.